UFC NFT marketplace debuts ahead of ‘Fully Loaded’ drop feat. Israel Adesanya

Good news for crypto bros.

“Y’all must have forgot” what happened the last time. Had to remind ‘em.

Coming soon to @UFCStrikeNFT pic.twitter.com/aCd7sJH2m7 — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) February 11, 2022

The UFC NFT marketplace opens today (Tues., Feb. 15, 2022) giving fans a ‘round the clock outlet to buy and sell from other “UFC Strike” members. And to sweeten the deal, Dapper Labs is releasing a limited-edition Israel Adesanya “Fandom Moment” NFT from his victory at UFC 243.

But in order to score “The Last Stylebender” NFT you must first establish a net spend of $500 in the UFC Strike marketplace, which is expected to go live at 2 p.m. ET. For all the gory details on how to join and start buying or selling “Moments” check out the official membership FAQ right here.

In addition to the upcoming marketplace reveal, UFC Strike has a massive NFT drop scheduled for today (Feb. 15) at 2 p.m. ET (waiting room opens at 1:30 p.m. ET), featuring 30,000 “Fully Loaded” packs, priced at $50 per pack and representing the final drop of Series 0.

Here’s how UFC Strike “Moments” NFTs work, according to the UFC Strike blog:

UFC Strike Moments NFTs will be minted into one of the five rarity Tiers. These tiers denote relative scarcity within a Series. These Tiers will also correspond with visual designations and bespoke colors for the design of the Moment frames.

Series 0 will comprise of only Contender and Champion Tier Moments, whereas Series 1 may incorporate all five Tiers. The rarity Tiers and associated edition sizes for Series 0 and 1 (intended to span across the 2022 calendar year) are as follows:

Fandom: Uncapped

Contender: 10,000 to 25,000

Challenger: 250 to 999

Champion: 25 to 99

Ultimate - 1 to 10

In addition, UFC play-by-play man Jon Anik will broadcast today’s UFC First Strike NFT drop from “The First Mint” podcast.