UFC 271 medical suspensions: Marcelo Rojo, Maxim Grishin draw indefinite timeouts

Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) recently handed down its list of post-fight medical suspensions — minus the corresponding injuries — for those fighters competing at the UFC 271 pay-per-view (PPV) event last Sat. night (Feb. 12, 2022) at Toyota Center in Houston.

Event headliners Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker are permitted back inside the cage by month’s end following their five-round affair. Same for Tai Tuivasa and Jared Cannonier; however, Derrick Lewis and Derek Brunson will be forced to take a little extra time off to recover from their knockout losses.

Complete UFC 271 medical suspension courtesy of MixedMartialArts.com below:

Israel Adesanya def. Robert Whittaker by unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46)

Adesanya suspended until 2/28

Whittaker suspended until 2/28

Tai Tuivasa def. Derrick Lewis by KO, round 2 (1:40)

Tuivasa suspended until 2/20

Lewis suspended until 4/14

Jared Cannonier def. Derek Brunson by TKO, round 2 (4:29)

Cannonier suspended until 2/20

Brunson suspended until 3/15

Kyler Phillips def. Marcelo Rojo by submission, round 3 (4:29)

Phillips suspended until 2/20

Rojo suspended indefinitely

Bobby Green def. Nasrat Haqparast by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Green suspended until 2/22

Haqparast suspended until 2/22

Andre Arlovski def. Jared Vanderaa by split-decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

Arlovski suspended until 2/22

Vanderaa suspended until 2/22

Casey O’neil def. Roxanne Modafferi by split-decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

O’neil suspended until 2/22

Modafferi suspended by 2/22

Ronnie Lawrence def. Mana Martinez by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27, 29-27)

Lawrence suspended until 3/6

Martinez suspended until 3/6

Jeremiah Wells def. Mike Mathetha by submission, round 1 (4:38)

Wells suspended until 2/20

Mathetha suspended until 2/20

Douglas Silva de Andrade def. Sergey Morozov by submission, round 2 (3:24)

De Andrade suspended until 3/30

Morozov suspended until 3/30

Jacob Malkoun def. AJ Dobson by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Malkoun suspended until 2/22

Dobson suspended until 2/22

Carlos Ulberg def. Fabio Cherant by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Ulberg suspended until 2/22

Cherant suspended 2/22

Renato Moicano def. Alexander Hernandez by submission, round 2 (1:23)

Moicano suspended until 2/20

Hernandez suspended until 3/15

Maxim Grishin def. William Knight by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Grishin suspended indefinitely

Knight suspended until 2/22

Just a quick reminder: Fighters often return to action much quicker once doctors give them the green light. The lengthy suspensions are just a precaution in most cases. In addition, not all injuries are recorded during the post-fight examination and often times surface in follow-up tests.

For complete UFC 271 results and play-by-play click here.