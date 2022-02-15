New Gina Carano movie trailer reveals ‘Terror on the Prairie’ for Daily Wire (Video)

If you thought Twitter was going to cancel Gina Carano — think again.

The former Strikeforce featherweight phenom, who was recently booted from The Mandalorian on Disney+, is back in front of the cameras for The Daily Wire in Terror on the Prairie, also featuring UFC welterweight veteran Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

“Teaser to Terror on the Prairie,” Carano wrote on Instagram. “A western movie we all shot during 2021 while the world lost its mind. This is something we will all be proud of. My heart. Can’t wait to have some fun promoting.”

Terror on the Prairie “centers on a pioneer family living on the Great Plains of Montana who must fight for their lives against a gang of vicious outlaws,” according to the official description. The summer 2022 release co-stars Nick Searcy (Justified), as well as comedian Tyler Fischer, Heath Freeman (Skateland), and Samaire Armstrong (The O.C.).

Carano, 39, retired from combat sports after losing to Cris Cyborg under the Strikeforce banner back in summer 2009. In the years that followed, “Conviction” has enjoyed a steady if somewhat unspectacular movie career that includes this A-list winner.

As well as this D-list loser.

“We could not be more excited to be working with Gina Carano, an incredible talent dumped by Disney and Lucasfilm for offending the authoritarian Hollywood Left,” Ben Shapiro told Deadline. “This is what Daily Wire exists to do: provide an alternative not just for consumers, but for creators who refuse to bow to the mob.”

In addition to Terror on the Prairie, Carano has an additional three movies in either pre- or post-production.