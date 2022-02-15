Welcome to Midnight Mania!

After a bad loss to Derek Brunson and knee injury suffered in training prior to that bout, Darren Till is ready to move forward.

Though the English striker has lost two in a row, Till remains ranked inside the Top 10, and he’s not looking for a softball opponent in his return. In fact, Till is eyeing a match up vs. Sean Strickland, the streaking Middleweight contender and fellow former Welterweight.

“I would like to fight Sean Strickland,” Till said in an interview with Freak MMA (via MMAJunkie). “I don’t know if that fight could happen. I know he’s on a good win streak, and I’m coming off a loss, but I think it would be a good fight, where like trashtalk and standup fighting with each other. I’d like to fight Sean Strickland if that opportunity came about. As I said, I respect him, and I know he’s on a win streak, but I think it would be a good fight.”

Till is also willing to square off with Jack Hermansson, the Swedish grappler whom Strickland recently defeated. Either way, Till set the timeline for a summer return to fully recover from his torn ACL.

“I need to get my body healthy and my mind healthy before I think about fighting again,” Till said. “So I want to make sure I’m 100 percent next time I fight, like body and mind. So I’m definitely going to fight this year like two or three times, but I don’t know when. Obviously the London show I’m not on, so it’ll be after that, probably in the summer. It’ll either be in America or here or somewhere else in Europe maybe or anywhere, South America or wherever. But I’m just trying to get fit and healthy first.”

Who would you like to see Till fight in his return to action?

Happy Valentine’s Day!

The Israel Adesanya vs. Jon Jones beef has largely died down since both men moved weight classes in different directions ... or has it?

Happy Valentine’s Day

It’s the thought that counts xo pic.twitter.com/ThVvLczAUt — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) February 14, 2022

Tyson Fury has accomplished a thing or two inside the ring.

It doesn’t appear that Chris Leben is fully through the woods just yet, but “The Crippler” provided a positive update after some dark rumors were swirling about his battle with COVID-19.

Minus the shitty fruit roll ups from ⁦@dr_octagon⁩ today was a good day don’t try this at home pic.twitter.com/8r1TmFXxIq — Chris Leben (@ChrisLebenMMA) February 14, 2022

A quick shoutout to Roxanne Modafferi, who retired at UFC 271.

Roxanne Modafferi has been in the game a longgg time. #UFC271 pic.twitter.com/aSBcwJL4El — MMA On Point (@OnPointMMA) February 10, 2022

Will going full Dagestan prove the difference for Aljamain Sterling in his rematch vs. Petr Yan?

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Beautiful combination on the counter!

Nasty KO on the LFA 124 prelims by Braden Pagaoa #LFA124 pic.twitter.com/waJft01zpc — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) February 12, 2022

Always love to see this kimura to armbar (or back take) transition:

Austin Wourms quickly armbars Jacobi Jones at LFA 124. Wourms was a 3 to 1 underdog! pic.twitter.com/PZ6hDG2PDF — Will (@ChillemDafoe) February 12, 2022

Red gloves got clipped standing tall with his chin a bit high, and that’s all it takes.

