Video: Nervous Dana White slurps down leaky ‘Shoey’ with UFC 271’s Tai Tuivasa

Wanna drink beer from a shoe but don’t like the taste of feet?

Well, you’re in luck because UFC heavyweight contender Tai Tuivasa now sells a silicone sneaker that houses a beer can (or bottle) compete with plastic teat to help channel suds directly into your eager maw.

That’s how “Bam Bam” was able to convince promotion president Dana White to do a celebratory “Shoey” in the wake of the UFC 271 pay-per-view (PPV) event last weekend in Houston, Texas, where the power-punching Aussie flattened two-time title challenger Derrick Lewis.

White previously said a “Shoey” was “the last fucking thing” he would do.

“He fucking did alright, actually,” Tuivasa said in his UFC 271 post-fight press conference. “He was fine. He downed the whole thing, too. He did well. I feel good, even better that the boss did a ‘Shoey’ out of my ‘ShoeyVasa.’ It’s a win-win for me.”

The victory over Lewis is likely to catapult Tuivasa to somewhere in or around the heavyweight Top 5. The 13-3 “Bam Bam,” currently ranked No. 11, is now the winner of five straight with all five wins coming by way of knockout.

