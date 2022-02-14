 clock menu more-arrow no yes

30-0! Watch Khabib knockout Max Holloway in Metaverse boxing match (Video)

By Jesse Holland
Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov knocked out ex-UFC featherweight titleholder Max Holloway in their history-making boxing match staged last weekend in the much-ballyhooed Metaverse.

I wasn’t sure what to expect from the new virtual reality arena but I was hoping for something akin to “Ready Player One” and not Wii Sports Boxing with a 70-pound headset. I guess we still have a long way to go, technologically speaking.

Nurmagomedov and Holloway were participating in a sponsored event from Legionfarm, a gaming platform that connects pros with joes. Former UFC heavyweight campion Daniel Cormier provided his usual annoying commentary for last weekend’s virtual slugfest.

“This is like, real deal,” a winded Nurmagomedov said after the fight. “I’m sweating. I’m tired. Very interesting. I think this is the future.”

The lightweight “Eagle” retired from combat sports back in late 2020 following a submission victory over top contender Justin Gaethje. As for Holloway, he’s on standby for the upcoming title fight between Alex Volkanovski and “The Korean Zombie” at UFC 273.

