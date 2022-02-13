Super Bowl time, score and live discussion for Rams vs Bengals

The Los Angeles Rams will be battling the Cincinnati Bengals in tonight’s (Sun. Feb 13, 2022) Super Bowl 56 extravaganza, held inside the SoFI Stadium in Inglewood, California with a start time of 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC and the Peacock streaming network.

Rap icons Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Mary J. Blige will be performing during the halftime show along with Kendrick Lamar, Sean Forbes, and Warren Snipe. Country music star Mickey Guyton will do the honors of singing the National Anthem to open things up.

Also on the menu: extremely expensive commercials packed full of celebrities. Keep an eye out for Megan Thee Stallion, Zendaya, Scarlett Johansson, and Ewan McGregor, who are all set to show up shilling some product or another. On the movie side, word has it there’ll be a Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power trailer, along with a longer look at the dramatic reboot of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air simply titled Bel-Air.

If you’re bored, or the game is a blowout and want to talk about the pigskin problems of your favorite team, go ahead and use this post as your official live results and discussion thread throughout the big game. We’ll be sure to drop in the score changes, as they happen.

See you on the gridiron!