Israel Adesanya may have officially defeated Robert Whittaker in their title rematch last night (Sat., Feb. 12, 2022) at UFC 271 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, but many members of the mixed martial arts (MMA) community believe “Bobby Knuckles” may have done enough to win back his middleweight belt.

From an overall perspective, Whittaker didn’t do enough damage to defeat the champion, but round-by-round the former middleweight king may have edged out Adesanya. “Last Stylebender” had his moments on the feet and scored a big knockdown early into the fight, but Whittaker pushed him with his wrestling and inside pressure.

In the end, Adesanya walked away with the unanimous decision with scores of 48-47, 48-47, 49-46. Check out the official scorecard below (courtesy of UFC) and let us know what you think of the outcome:

For complete UFC 271 results and coverage click HERE.