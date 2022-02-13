Two-time Heavyweight title challenger, Derrick Lewis, returned to his hometown in Houston, Texas, TONIGHT (Sat., Feb. 12, 2022) to battle fellow knockout artist and all-around fun dude, Tai Tuivasa. It was a massive fight with two huge fan favorites, both of whom agreed to swang-and-bang until only one stud was left standing.

My head or his head!

Naturally, the two big men lived up to their fight week Gentleman’s agreement, with Tuivasa scoring a sensational second round knockout after a shaky opening frame.

Both fighters dabbed up and stood in the center of the Octagon, with Tuivasa using feints early and backing up Lewis. Low kick from Tuivasa scores as he backs Lewis up against the fence. Tuivasa mushed him up against the fence, with Lewis tying up his arms. Knees from Tuivasa as the pair jockey for position. The referee broke them up and moved them to the center of the cage, with Lewis uncorking a big high kick that was blocked. Tuivasa tried to return fire, but Lewis was able to get him tied up and the pair went back along the cage. Level change from Lewis, who appeared to be attempting a rare takedown. Elbow from Tuivasa, with Lewis scoring an inside trip, with both fighters crashing to the canvas. He started to unload some serious ground-and-pound, with Tuivasa trying to race to his feet to avoid punishment. Once on his feet, he swung wildly, as did Lewis, both getting tied up along the fence again ... and then another takedown from Lewis! Tuivasa got back to his feet quick, turned Lewis against the cage and drilled him with two knees to the body before the round came to a close. That was fun!

Round two and Tuivasa was clearly down on the judges scorecards. Inside low kick from Tuivasa, who ducked under a monster Lewis right hook ... barely. Lewis started to unload, with Tuivasa retreating to the fence for relative safety. Lewis angled for another trip, but was unsuccessful. Tuivasa then started to unload as Lewis started to get back to his feet. Lewis was wobbled and Tuivasa took full advantage, drilling him with wild and elbow to the jaw and until he face-planted on the canvas.

Tuivasa just went behind enemy lines and stopped UFC’s knockout king ... what a performance. And he will certainly move up the rankings in a major way after a career-defining performance.

Wow.

Final result: Tuivasa def. Lewis via knockout (elbow) in round two

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 271: “Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.