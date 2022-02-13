 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

UFC 271 bonuses: Tuivasa leads $50K winners with faceplant KO

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new

Israel Adesanya delivered the goods yet again last night (Sat., Feb. 12, 2022) at UFC 271 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, when “Last Stylebender” out-pointed Robert Whittaker for a unanimous decision win and his fourth-straight middleweight title defense (watch highlights here).

In addition to the middleweight rematch, a slew of UFC 271 match ups crushed expectations from the “Prelims” to the PPV main card. Check them out below and let us know which performance stood out the most.

  • Jeremiah Wells scored another impressive finish when he stopped welterweight prospect Blood Diamond with a first-round submission (watch HERE)
  • Douglas Silva de Andrade earned an incredible comeback submission finish over bantamweight prospect Sergey Morozov
  • Bantamweight prospect Kyler Phillips pushed his UFC stock to new heights with a third-round submission stoppage over Marcelo Rojo (see it HERE)
  • Middleweight contender Jared Cannonier may have secured his first ever UFC title shot with a scary knockout finish over veteran Derek Brunson
  • Renato Moicano put the lightweight division on notice with a second-round submission finish over Alexander Hernandez (highlights HERE)
  • Heavyweight contender Tai Tuivasa stunned Houston’s own Derrick Lewis with a gnarly second-round knockout

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home a cool $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC 271 post-fight bonus winners below:

Fight of the Night: Douglas Silva de Andrade def. Sergey Morozov

Performance of the Night: Jared Cannonier

Performance of the Night: Tai Tuivasa

For complete UFC 271 results and coverage click HERE.

In This Stream

UFC 271 live stream updates, highlights, fight results | Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2

View all 44 stories

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...