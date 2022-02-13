Israel Adesanya delivered the goods yet again last night (Sat., Feb. 12, 2022) at UFC 271 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, when “Last Stylebender” out-pointed Robert Whittaker for a unanimous decision win and his fourth-straight middleweight title defense (watch highlights here).

In addition to the middleweight rematch, a slew of UFC 271 match ups crushed expectations from the “Prelims” to the PPV main card. Check them out below and let us know which performance stood out the most.

Jeremiah Wells scored another impressive finish when he stopped welterweight prospect Blood Diamond with a first-round submission (watch HERE)

Douglas Silva de Andrade earned an incredible comeback submission finish over bantamweight prospect Sergey Morozov

Bantamweight prospect Kyler Phillips pushed his UFC stock to new heights with a third-round submission stoppage over Marcelo Rojo (see it HERE)

Middleweight contender Jared Cannonier may have secured his first ever UFC title shot with a scary knockout finish over veteran Derek Brunson

Renato Moicano put the lightweight division on notice with a second-round submission finish over Alexander Hernandez (highlights HERE)

Heavyweight contender Tai Tuivasa stunned Houston’s own Derrick Lewis with a gnarly second-round knockout

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home a cool $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC 271 post-fight bonus winners below:

Fight of the Night: Douglas Silva de Andrade def. Sergey Morozov Performance of the Night: Jared Cannonier Performance of the Night: Tai Tuivasa

For complete UFC 271 results and coverage click HERE.