Israel Adesanya delivered the goods yet again last night (Sat., Feb. 12, 2022) at UFC 271 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, when “Last Stylebender” out-pointed Robert Whittaker for a unanimous decision win and his fourth-straight middleweight title defense (watch highlights here).
In addition to the middleweight rematch, a slew of UFC 271 match ups crushed expectations from the “Prelims” to the PPV main card. Check them out below and let us know which performance stood out the most.
- Jeremiah Wells scored another impressive finish when he stopped welterweight prospect Blood Diamond with a first-round submission (watch HERE)
- Douglas Silva de Andrade earned an incredible comeback submission finish over bantamweight prospect Sergey Morozov
- Bantamweight prospect Kyler Phillips pushed his UFC stock to new heights with a third-round submission stoppage over Marcelo Rojo (see it HERE)
- Middleweight contender Jared Cannonier may have secured his first ever UFC title shot with a scary knockout finish over veteran Derek Brunson
- Renato Moicano put the lightweight division on notice with a second-round submission finish over Alexander Hernandez (highlights HERE)
- Heavyweight contender Tai Tuivasa stunned Houston’s own Derrick Lewis with a gnarly second-round knockout
In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home a cool $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC 271 post-fight bonus winners below:
Fight of the Night: Douglas Silva de Andrade def. Sergey Morozov
Performance of the Night: Jared Cannonier
Performance of the Night: Tai Tuivasa
