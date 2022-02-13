Israel Adesanya put an end to his rivalry with Robert Whittaker last night (Sat., Feb. 12, 2022) at UFC 271 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Toyota Center in Houston, Tex., when “Last Stylebender” outlasted Whittaker to the tune of a unanimous decision. It marks Adesanya’s fourth-straight defense of the UFC middleweight title.

Both middleweights landed whipping leg kicks in the early going. Adesanya did score a flash knockdown along the cage, but Whittaker was able to return to his feet. Adesanya kept things rolling in the second round as he displayed some sensational head movement and counter striking. However, Whittaker secured his first takedown of the fight and regained some momentum.

In the third, Adesanya kept the pressure up and started to wear on Whittaker, but “Bobby Knuckles” kept fighting back with takedown attempts and clinch work. Whittaker threatened with a standing rear-naked choke in the fourth round, but “Last Stylebender” powered through it and started on the attack again. Whittaker went back to his wrestling in the fifth as well as landing a few good shots in the clinch, but his efforts were simply too late. Adesanya did enough over the course of all five rounds to escape with the decision.

Check out the full fight video highlights below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

