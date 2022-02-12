Jake Paul is coming to the rescue of Joe Rogan after the color commentator was removed from UFC 271’s broadcast team due to a “scheduling conflict.”

While Rogan may have something else to do later tonight (Sat., Feb. 12, 2022) instead of calling the middleweight title rematch between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker, he was confirmed for his commentating duties back on Wednesday. The quick withdrawal has left the MMA world wondering if Rogan was asked to keep a low profile following his controversial racist remarks. Rogan having a “scheduling conflict” is a great way to cover up any sort of conflict between the comedian, UFC, ESPN, and Disney.

The verdict is still out as to why Rogan is no longer calling fights later tonight at UFC 271, but people have begun to speculate. This includes social media influencer and rising professional boxer, Jake Paul. While Paul has done his best to defend MMA fighter pay and challenge UFC president Dana White to do better, he’s now turning his attention to ESPN, Disney, and anyone who thinks Rogan should be removed from his cageside seat.

Paul posted the following message to Twitter late Friday defending Rogan and proclaiming that they “pulled the wrong guy.”

So ESPN and Disney pull Joe Rogan from the UFC broadcast but stand behind Dana White who calls reporters douche bags, says a female fighter looks like a male fighter in dress and heels, and claims brain damage is part of the gig? You pulled the wrong guy Mr. Chapek — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) February 12, 2022

It’s pretty clear at this point that Paul will say or do just about anything to get under the skin of White. His efforts have worked in the past, but it’s unknown at this time exactly why Rogan had a “scheduling conflict” and if White had anything to do with it. If Rogan was asked to step away for this weekend’s event in Houston the orders were likely handed down from Disney, which Paul points out.

We’ll have to wait and see what comes of this entire situation, especially since Rogan is still scheduled to call UFC 272 next month in Las Vegas. If something comes up and he withdraws from that PPV event as well then fight fans who love hearing Rogan call fights may have some cause for concern.

