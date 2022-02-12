 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Video: Watch UFC 271 post-fight press conference live stream

*** Watch complete Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker 2 full fight video highlights right here ***

By Dan Hiergesell Updated
/ new

As soon as UFC 271 wraps up later tonight (Sat., Feb. 12, 2022) live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Toyota Center in Houston, Tex., fight fans can check out the post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.

On a night that features a main event rematch between UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and former titleholder Robert Whittaker, a co-headliner featuring heavyweight knockout artists Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa, and a middleweight tilt pitting Jared Cannonier against Derek Brunson, there will be a lot to discuss when the action winds down.

The post-fight presser is scheduled to go live at 1:15 a.m. ET (Sunday). It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card, as well as company President, Dana White.

For complete UFC 271 results and coverage click HERE.

In This Stream

UFC 271 live stream updates, highlights, fight results | Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2

View all 44 stories

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...