As soon as UFC 271 wraps up later tonight (Sat., Feb. 12, 2022) live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Toyota Center in Houston, Tex., fight fans can check out the post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.

On a night that features a main event rematch between UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and former titleholder Robert Whittaker, a co-headliner featuring heavyweight knockout artists Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa, and a middleweight tilt pitting Jared Cannonier against Derek Brunson, there will be a lot to discuss when the action winds down.

The post-fight presser is scheduled to go live at 1:15 a.m. ET (Sunday). It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card, as well as company President, Dana White.

