 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Knockout! Watch Jared Cannonier demolish Derek Brunson with elbows - UFC 271

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new

Jared Cannonier delivered the first knockout of the night earlier this evening (Sat., Feb. 12, 2022) at UFC 271 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Toyota Center in Houston, Tex., as “Killa Gorilla” sparked middleweight contender Derek Brunson with a vicious second-round knockout (punches and elbows).

LIVE! Watch UFC 271 PPV On ESPN+ Here!

CHAMPIONSHIP REMATCH! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, on Sat., Feb. 12, 2022, with a thrilling Middleweight championship do-over that will see division champion, Israel Adesanya, run it back with No. 1-ranked contender, Robert Whittaker. In UFC 271’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, Heavyweight fan favorites, Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa, lock horns in a 265-pound tussle that surely won’t last long. SHOEYS FOR EVERYONE!

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

Cannonier struggled early in defending the takedowns and Brunson’s pressure inside and along the cage. “Killa Gorilla” was strong enough to power his way out of some dangerous positions and needed to change up his gameplan for the second. Brunson ate some big shots early into the second round and started to fade pretty badly. Cannonier ended up connecting with an elbow off the break that hurt Brunson even more and allowed Cannonier to unload a barrage of punches and elbows to score the finish.

Check out the full fight video highlights below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

For complete UFC 271 results and coverage click HERE.

In This Stream

UFC 271 live stream updates, highlights, fight results | Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2

View all 44 stories

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...