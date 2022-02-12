Jared Cannonier delivered the first knockout of the night earlier this evening (Sat., Feb. 12, 2022) at UFC 271 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Toyota Center in Houston, Tex., as “Killa Gorilla” sparked middleweight contender Derek Brunson with a vicious second-round knockout (punches and elbows).

Cannonier struggled early in defending the takedowns and Brunson’s pressure inside and along the cage. “Killa Gorilla” was strong enough to power his way out of some dangerous positions and needed to change up his gameplan for the second. Brunson ate some big shots early into the second round and started to fade pretty badly. Cannonier ended up connecting with an elbow off the break that hurt Brunson even more and allowed Cannonier to unload a barrage of punches and elbows to score the finish.

Check out the full fight video highlights below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

WOW Derek Brunson lo salvó la campana a Cannonier⁉️ #UFC271 pic.twitter.com/vtbXGxoBqG — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) February 13, 2022

