Submission! Watch Renato Moicano choke out Alexander Hernandez at UFC 271

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new

Renato Moicano cashed in on his PPV bid earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 12, 2022) at UFC 271 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Toyota Center in Houston, Tex., when the Brazilian toppled lightweight contender Alexander Hernandez via second-round submission (rear-naked choke).

Moicano got off to an early start but it was Hernandez who landed an array of attacks towards the end of the first to steal back momentum. The second round saw Moicano come out firing and land a combination of right hands that left Hernandez stumbling back into the cage. Hernandez initiated a desperate takedown attempt and Moicano was there to reverse position and secure the rear-naked choke finish.

Check out the full fight video highlights below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

For complete UFC 271 results and coverage click HERE.

