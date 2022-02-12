Kyler Phillips continued his bantamweight ascension earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 12, 2022) at UFC 271 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Toyota Center in Houston, Tex., when “Matrix” stopped the ultra-tough Marcelo Rojo via third-round submission (triangle armbar).

Phillips was in control from the opening bell as he dug heavy leg kicks into an advancing Rojo. “Matrix” defended most of Rojo’s attacks as well, but Rojo’s grittiness and willingness to exchange kept Phillips on his toes. Later into the fight, Phillips was able to gain top control and worked into position for a tight triangle choke. Rojo defended so Phillips switched to the armbar and put “Pitbull” away.

Check out the full fight video highlights below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

Contra ataca Marce ahora, una pelea cerrada #UFC271 pic.twitter.com/kMRw2az5rk — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) February 13, 2022

No paran de atacarse, cómo califican la pelea hasta ahora? #UFC271 pic.twitter.com/NbAyJP08h8 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) February 13, 2022

For complete UFC 271 results and coverage click HERE.