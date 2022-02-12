 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Submission! Watch Kyler Phillips stop Marcelo Rojo with nasty armbar - UFC 271

By Dan Hiergesell
Kyler Phillips continued his bantamweight ascension earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 12, 2022) at UFC 271 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Toyota Center in Houston, Tex., when “Matrix” stopped the ultra-tough Marcelo Rojo via third-round submission (triangle armbar).

Phillips was in control from the opening bell as he dug heavy leg kicks into an advancing Rojo. “Matrix” defended most of Rojo’s attacks as well, but Rojo’s grittiness and willingness to exchange kept Phillips on his toes. Later into the fight, Phillips was able to gain top control and worked into position for a tight triangle choke. Rojo defended so Phillips switched to the armbar and put “Pitbull” away.

Check out the full fight video highlights below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

For complete UFC 271 results and coverage click HERE.

