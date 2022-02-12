 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Submission! Watch Douglas Silva de Andrade pull off incredible comeback over Sergey Morozov - UFC 271

By Dan Hiergesell
Douglas Silva de Andrade pulled off one of his most impressive Octagon wins to date earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 12, 2022) at UFC 271 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Toyota Center in Houston, Tex., when the Brazilian finisher stopped talented bantamweight Sergey Morozov via second-round submission (rear-naked choke).

Morozov looked incredible in the early going as he clipped Silva de Andrade and really busted him up with punches and strikes. Silva de Andrade hung in there and countered with heavyweight shots trying to find a home for a fight-changing blow. In the second round, Silva de Andrade started to connect more often and Morozov was taking some serious damage. Silva de Andrade kept the pressure up, scored a knockdown, and proceeded to finish his efforts with the submission stoppage.

Check out the full fight video highlights below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

