Submission! Watch Jeremiah Wells put Blood Diamond to sleep at UFC 271

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new

Jeremiah Wells captured another impressive Octagon finish earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 12, 2022) at UFC 271 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Toyota Center in Houston, Tex., when the welterweight prospect spoiled the anticipated debut of Mike Mathetha, better known as Blood Diamond, with a first-round submission (rear-naked choke).

Knowing Diamond’s background in kickboxing Wells wasted little time tying things up along the cage and securing an important takedown. From there, Wells worked hard to secure a rear-naked choke. Diamond did really well to defend early and positioned himself to stay in the fight, but Wells’ efforts eventually paid off when he got under the chin later in the round and put the striker to sleep.

Check out the full fight video highlights below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

For complete UFC 271 results and coverage click HERE.

