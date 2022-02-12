Jeremiah Wells captured another impressive Octagon finish earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 12, 2022) at UFC 271 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Toyota Center in Houston, Tex., when the welterweight prospect spoiled the anticipated debut of Mike Mathetha, better known as Blood Diamond, with a first-round submission (rear-naked choke).

Knowing Diamond’s background in kickboxing Wells wasted little time tying things up along the cage and securing an important takedown. From there, Wells worked hard to secure a rear-naked choke. Diamond did really well to defend early and positioned himself to stay in the fight, but Wells’ efforts eventually paid off when he got under the chin later in the round and put the striker to sleep.

Check out the full fight video highlights below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

Buscando el suelo Jeremiah Wells para contrarrestar los golpes de Blood Diamond #UFC271 pic.twitter.com/oyAmW6EHb1 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) February 12, 2022

LO DURMIÓ! @JeremiahWellsM2 quita el invicto de Blood Diamond en round 1! #UFC271 pic.twitter.com/GycR8RlVpH — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) February 12, 2022

