UFC 271 complete highlights: Watch what happens at ‘Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2’

By Dan Hiergesell Updated
One of the most anticipated matchups of the year will go down later tonight (Sat., Feb. 12, 2022) at UFC 271 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Toyota Center in Houston, Tex., when UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya meets former division king Robert Whittaker in a rematch 28 months in the making.

CHAMPIONSHIP REMATCH! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, on Sat., Feb. 12, 2022, with a thrilling Middleweight championship do-over that will see division champion, Israel Adesanya, run it back with No. 1-ranked contender, Robert Whittaker. In UFC 271’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, Heavyweight fan favorites, Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa, lock horns in a 265-pound tussle that surely won’t last long. SHOEYS FOR EVERYONE!

But before UFC 271’s headlining act plays out in dramatic fashion, the PPV and “Prelims” card will be sure to deliver unfiltered violence. From a co-main event between Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa to a undercard bout pitting welterweight sparkplug Jeremiah Wells against UFC newcomer Blood Diamond, the action is stacked from start to finish.

We will compile the best of the best below — with all video footage courtesy of UFC and ESPN — and will continue to share the action as it rolls in. Enjoy!

Maxim Grishin def. William Knight via Unanimous Decision

Jeremiah Wells def. Mike Mathetha via first-round submission (rear-naked choke)

Douglas Silva de Andrade def. Sergey Morozov via second-round submission (rear-naked choke)

Jacob Malkoun def. A.J. Dobson via Unanimous Decision

Leomana Martinez vs. Ronnie Lawrence

Carlos Ulberg vs. Fabio Cherant

Kyler Phillips vs. Marcelo Rojo

Roxanne Modafferi vs. Casey O’Neill

Andrei Arlovski vs. Jared Vanderaa

Bobby Green vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Alexander Hernandez vs. Renato Moicano

Jared Cannonier vs. Derek Brunson

Derrick Lewis vs. Tai Tuivasa

Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 271 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

For more news and notes on UFC 271 be sure to visit our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated, revised, and finalized “Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2” fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.

