UFC 271 complete highlights: Watch what happens at ‘Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2’

One of the most anticipated matchups of the year will go down later tonight (Sat., Feb. 12, 2022) at UFC 271 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Toyota Center in Houston, Tex., when UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya meets former division king Robert Whittaker in a rematch 28 months in the making.

But before UFC 271’s headlining act plays out in dramatic fashion, the PPV and “Prelims” card will be sure to deliver unfiltered violence. From a co-main event between Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa to a undercard bout pitting welterweight sparkplug Jeremiah Wells against UFC newcomer Blood Diamond, the action is stacked from start to finish.

We will compile the best of the best below — with all video footage courtesy of UFC and ESPN — and will continue to share the action as it rolls in. Enjoy!

Maxim Grishin def. William Knight via Unanimous Decision

Clara estrategia de Maxim Grishin con patadas altas abriendo round 1! #UFC271 pic.twitter.com/pShPuqbN16 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) February 12, 2022

Cambia el plan de juego y la pelea va al suelo, atentos a este round 2! #UFC271 pic.twitter.com/ATxg2Rj9yT — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) February 12, 2022

ESTAMOS EN VIVO‼️ Cómo califican esta pelea esta ahora? vamos al round 3 #UFC271 pic.twitter.com/Vdmth4zhSM — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) February 12, 2022

Jeremiah Wells def. Mike Mathetha via first-round submission (rear-naked choke)

Buscando el suelo Jeremiah Wells para contrarrestar los golpes de Blood Diamond #UFC271 pic.twitter.com/oyAmW6EHb1 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) February 12, 2022

LO DURMIÓ! @JeremiahWellsM2 quita el invicto de Blood Diamond en round 1! #UFC271 pic.twitter.com/GycR8RlVpH — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) February 12, 2022

Douglas Silva de Andrade def. Sergey Morozov via second-round submission (rear-naked choke)

BOOM! Al suelo en round 1, Sergey Morozov mostrando su nivel de golpeo #UFC271 pic.twitter.com/X4pFaGA7s8 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) February 12, 2022

Agresivo y efectivo tanto en pie como en piso se muestra Sergey Morozov #UFC271 pic.twitter.com/Ru6piKiurJ — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) February 12, 2022

Miren esto!!!! Ahora toma control de la pelea @DSilva_MMA en round 2! #UFC271 pic.twitter.com/gViFfBsYyL — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) February 12, 2022

SE ACABA! @DSilva_MMA duerme a Sergey Morozov de manera salvaje en round 2! #UFC271 pic.twitter.com/BCu27bGAHW — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) February 12, 2022

Jacob Malkoun def. A.J. Dobson via Unanimous Decision

Nadie se quiere perder estas peleas! Miren el nivel de competencia #UFC271 pic.twitter.com/aKytgjRrPi — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) February 13, 2022

Buscando la remontada ahora Jacob Malkoun #UFC271 pic.twitter.com/z1YqiNihBp — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) February 13, 2022

Impredecible, así es este juego. Cómo califican la pelea hasta ahora? #UFC271 pic.twitter.com/Go9tDFs7zp — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) February 13, 2022

