It all goes down later this evening (Sat., Feb. 12, 2022) at UFC 271 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Toyota Center in Houston, Tex., as Israel Adesanya puts his UFC middleweight title on the line against former division champion Robert Whittaker in the main event.

In addition to the middleweight title rematch, UFC 271 will feature a co-main event clash between heavyweight knockout artists Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa, as well as a 185-pound battle showcasing top contenders Jared Cannonier and Derek Brunson. The PPV main card will also feature two entertaining lightweight bouts: Alexander Hernandez vs. Renato Moicano and Bobby Green vs. Nasrat Haqparast.

Take a look below at UFC 271’s complete fight card line up and start times:

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV)

10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT

Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker

Derrick Lewis vs. Tai Tuivasa

Jared Cannonier vs. Derek Brunson

Alexander Hernandez vs. Renato Moicano

Bobby Green vs. Nasrat Haqparast

‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN/ESPN+)

8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT

Andrei Arlovski vs. Jared Vanderaa

Roxanne Modafferi vs. Casey O’Neill

Kyler Phillips vs. Marcelo Rojo

Carlos Ulberg vs. Fabio Cherant

Early ‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN+)

6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

Leomana Martinez vs. Ronnie Lawrence

A.J. Dobson vs. Jacob Malkoun

Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Sergey Morozov

Jeremiah Wells vs. Mike Mathetha

William Knight vs. Maxim Grishin

Online

UFC 271: “Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2” PPV main card can be viewed via the ESPN+ streaming app.

Subscriptions cost $6.99 per month. The UFC 271 PPV will cost $74.99 for current subscribers.

UFC 271: “Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2” undercard “Prelims” can be viewed via ESPN+ as well.

Television

Tablet/Mobile

UFC 271: “Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2” PPV main card and undercard “Prelims” can be viewed via ESPN+ streaming app through Google Play and iTunes stores.

Bars

Stay home, be safe. But if you really, really need to go out and watch UFC 271 there is a list of bars near you airing “Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2” right here.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 271 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

For more news and notes on UFC 271 be sure to visit our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated, revised, and finalized “Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2” fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.