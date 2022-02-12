 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Derrick Lewis vs Tai Tuivasa full fight video preview for UFC 271 PPV co-main event

By Jesse Holland
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has assembled a crowd-pleasing heavyweight slugfest between No. 3-ranked Derrick Lewis and No. 11-ranked Tai Tuivasa for the promotion’s UFC 271 pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event TONIGHT (Sat., Feb. 12, 2022) inside Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, on Sat., Feb. 12, 2022, with a thrilling Middleweight championship do-over that will see division champion, Israel Adesanya, run it back with No. 1-ranked contender, Robert Whittaker. In UFC 271's pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, Heavyweight fan favorites, Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa, lock horns in a 265-pound tussle that surely won't last long.

Lewis (26-8, 1 NC) was unsuccessful in his bid to capture the interim heavyweight crown, falling to Ciryl Gane at UFC 265. Undaunted, “The Black Beast” roared back to obliterate Chris Daukaus at UFC Vegas 45 last December, the Texan’s fifth win across his last six fights.

Tuivasa (13-3) also knows a thing or two about streaks, in both directions. After dropping three in a row and fighting for his job, the power-punching Aussie went on to win four straight — all by way of knockout — including his UFC 269 destruction of Augusto Sakai.

Check out their fight video preview embedded above.

