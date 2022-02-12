Reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will defend his 185-pound strap against former division titleholder Robert Whittaker atop the UFC 271 pay-per-view (PPV) event TONIGHT (Sat., Feb. 12, 2022) inside Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Adesanya (21-1) stopped Whittaker (23-5) in the UFC 243 main event back in Oct. 2019 and has since made three successful title defenses, including last June’s unanimous decision victory over Marvin Vettori at UFC 263 in Glendale.

After losing his title to “The Last Stylebender,” the 30-year old Whittaker has won three straight fights. “The Reaper” was last seen capturing a unanimous decision victory over middleweight bruiser Kelvin Gastelum at UFC Vegas 24 back in April 2021.

Check out their fight video preview embedded above.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 271 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

For more news and notes on UFC 271 be sure to visit our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated, revised, and finalized “Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2” fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.