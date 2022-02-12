It is the most romantic weekend of the year. Is it because of Valentine’s day? NO, it’s because UFC 271 and the Super Bowl are on back-to-back nights!

Two of America’s greatest violent spectacles within the same 24-hour period has me wanting to paint, write poetry, go to Paris and put a lock of love along the Seine with, “Matt loves violence” written on it. Sure, I’ll spend actual Valentine’s day watching Jackass Forever and crying because I am me, but Saturday and Sunday are going be a hoot.

While the fine folks at MMAmania.com / SB Nation / VOX /Sheckler’s Hat Removal Services are not paying me to write about football, I am here to talk about UFC 271 tonight (Sat., Feb. 12, 2022) and how bananas this pay-per-view (PPV) card is (see it here).

We have one of the best possible rematches for UFC’s Middleweight title as Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker dance one more time for the title the man our YouTube channel has dubbed “The Anime Champion” took from “Bobby Knuckles” back in 2019.

I loved the first fight, I love we’re getting another one, and I love that I get to call it along you beautiful humans.

Also, we get a Derrick Lewis fight and a Tai Tuivasa fight …. AND THEY ARE FIGHTING EACH OTHER.

I don’t give a darn what you have planned on later this evening, cancel the motel with the Jungle theme and Champagne glass-styled hot tub and join me and Brendan Sokler as we commence the yelling of the violence 15 minutes before the start of UFC 271’s PPV main card.

