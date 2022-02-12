Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Middleweight rivals Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker will rematch TONIGHT (Sat., Feb. 12, 2022) at UFC 271 inside Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Literally and figuratively, “Stylebender” has been largely untouchable at 185 pounds. He’s quickly building an incredible resume of title defenses, and since that first fight versus Whittaker, he’s done so mostly without much struggle. Facing off with his division’s clear-cut No. 2, Adesanya has a chance here to once again demonstrate the gulf between him and the rest of the Middleweight rank. After a disastrous first fight, Whittaker is looking to demonstrate that his improvements have closed that gap. The former champion has won three fights in a row against top contenders, showing new tricks and strategies in the process. It remains to be seen if he can offer up a better showing in this rematch, but Whittaker has certainly earned a chance to try.

Let’s take a closer look at the keys to victory for each man:

Israel Adesanya

Record: 21-1

Key Wins: Robert Whittaker (UFC 243), Marvin Vettori (UFC 263, UFC on FOX 29), Paulo Costa (UFC 253), Yoel Romero (UFC 248), Kelvin Gastelum (UFC 236, Brad Tavares (TUF 27 Finale), Derek Brunson (UFC 230), Anderson Silva (UFC 234)

Key Losses: Jan Blachowicz (UFC 259)

Keys to Victory: Adesanya is a sniper. The rangy kickboxer breaks his opponent down with heavy kicks, numbs them with feints, then either sets up the kill shot or times a counter punch to end his foe’s night early.

It’s hard to point to any need for improvement from Adesanya based on the first fight. He was extremely dialed in, ready for all of Whittaker’s usual tactics. As a result, he basically knocked the Aussie out twice in just eight minutes without getting touched all that much. That result speaks for itself!

To ensure a similar outcome, Adesanya has to win the range battle. His most damaging blows landed after Whittaker entered the pocket, at which point he was able to lean back and score with big uppercuts and check hooks. In the first fight, Whittaker was driving into the pocket on his own volition, but he’s likely learned to be a bit more careful.

However, Whittaker cannot be cautious if he’s actively losing the fight at distance. If Adesanya’s long jab and low kicks are landing consistently, Whittaker will be forced to press forward, and “Stylebender” can attempt to recreate his first knockout win.

Robert Whittaker

Record: 23-5

Key Wins: Yoel Romero (UFC 225, UFC 213), Darren Till (UFC on ESPN 14), Jared Cannonier (UFC 254), Kelvin Gastelum (UFC Vegas 24), Ronaldo Souza (UFC on FOX 24), Derek Brunson (UFC Fight Night 101), Uriah Hall (UFC 193)

Key Losses: Israel Adesanya (UFC 243), Stephen Thompson (UFC 170), Court McGee (UFC Fight Night 27)

Keys to Victory: Whittaker is one of the sport’s best examples of the blend of karate and boxing. In his current win streak, he’s also mixed in offensive takedowns to good success, adding another layer to his already tricky offense.

Whittaker is very unlikely to defeat Israel Adesanya is a straight kickboxing match. His recent adjustments seem geared towards this rematch, a long term progression towards taking out “Stylebender.” In order to defeat the current champ and pound-for-pound great, Whittaker has to mix it all up.

This is true of almost every fighter, but Georges St. Pierre would be good role model for Whittaker in this case specifically. “GSP” is likely the all-time best at establishing a hard jab and then setting up his double leg from there, and Whittaker has a similarly karate influenced style of closing the distance.

Another adjustment I’d like to see Whittaker make is to take his strikes to the body more often. Adesanya does an excellent job of leaning away from punches, but he leaves his torso behind to do so. Whittaker was just missing on his right high kick last time, but it’ll surely land if thrown to the ribs.

Bottom Line

The clear-cut two best Middleweights in the world will throw down.

Adesanya has an opportunity here to turn away one of the few remaining true challenges to his title. Whittaker’s chances appear slim, but is anyone else at 185 pounds likely to come in with better odds? Not likely. “Stylebender” will have an iron grip on the Middleweight throne if victorious tonight, and it’s growing more difficult to see him lose in his home weight class.

Meanwhile, Whittaker has been building back to this position for more than two years. He’s known an eventual rematch with Adesanya is the end goal, and he’s been preparing all this time. This is his all-or-nothing moment at Middleweight: Whittaker either earns his revenge and takes back the belt, or he’s stuck in a no man’s land with nowhere left to climb.

At UFC 271, Israel Adesanya will battle Robert Whittaker for a second time. Which man leaves the cage strapped with gold?

