Super Bowl odds 2022: Prop bets feature UFC 271 ‘cross sport special’

While UFC 271 in Houston, Texas, offers a bevy of appealing betting options later this evening (Sat., Feb. 12, 2022), it’s not the star of the show this weekend. That would be Sunday’s Super Bowl 56, which pits the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams against the Cincinnati Bengals, kings of the AFC.

Unsurprisingly, the bookies have pulled out all the stops for this one, offering prop bets of unprecedented granularity to entice as many would-be high-rollers as possible. On DraftKings Sportsbook, that includes a “cross sport special” with the aforementioned UFC 271. Seeing as it’s encroached on our territory, why don’t we have ourselves a look-see?

What Will Be More: Adesanya vs. Whittaker Total Rounds or Super Bowl 56 Total Touchdowns?

Super Bowl 2022 UFC 271 Prop Bet Prop Odds Prop Odds Super Bowl 56 Total TDs -165 Adesanya vs. Whittaker Total Rounds 185 Tie 550

Sports Illustrated put together a nice little collection of both teams’ scoring habits: the Rams and Bengals each average 27.1 points per game and give up around 22, meaning there’s a non-zero chance that the total touchdowns will beat the total rounds even if “The Last Stylebender” and “The Reaper” go the distance.

Not that the two are terribly likely to see the judges considering what happened last time.

I’ll hold off on making a definitive prediction, as my football consumption has dropped precipitously over the last decade outside of alcohol-fueled Super Bowl get-togethers, but I’d lean toward the favorite here.

While we’re on the subject, let’s check out what else there is for those unswayed by your everyday over/under lines:

Any Kick to Hit Uprights

Yes +400

No -550

Coin Toss Outcome

Tails -105

Heads -105

Coin Toss Winner

CIN Bengals -105

LA Rams -105

Color of Gatorade Poured on Winning Head Coach

Clear/Water +250

Orange +300

Yellow/Green +350

Blue +400

None +600

Red/Pink +1200

Purple +1400

Jersey Number Of First Touchdown Scorer

Under 23.5 -140

Over 23.5 +110

Will Bengals Win the Coin Toss and Win the Game?

Yes +350

No -450

Will Rams Win the Coin Toss and Win the Game?

Yes +170

No -215

Will There Be an Octopus?

Yes +1400

No -2500

I’ve got to say, I’m feeling good about the Octopus (player scores a touchdown (worth six points) and also scores the ensuing two-point conversion, equating to eight points) this year.

In all seriousness, the only way I’d feel safe on any of these props is if I hired an elite team of infiltration specialists to swap out both teams’ Gatorade coolers, and the profit margins aren’t great on those sorts of endeavors.

Besides those, you can bet on who will score touchdowns and when, which X will defeat which Y on the fantasy scoreboard, and even things as specific as whether a long snapper will get to tackle anyone. If you’ve got the disposable income for it, there’s dozens of ways to either prove or hilariously fail at proving that you’re far more clever than your common degenerate.

As with all gambling, though, remember to never risk more than you’re willing to lose. Keep those ambitions limited and just have fun with it.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 271 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

For more news and notes on UFC 271 be sure to visit our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated, revised, and finalized “Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2” fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.