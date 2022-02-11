Joe Rogan was originally expected to do his usual cageside work tomorrow night (Sat., Feb. 12, 2022) at UFC 271 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Toyota Center in Houston, Tex., but the veteran commentator has been removed from the broadcast team due to a “scheduling conflict.”

This is according to a recent report by TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter (shown below), who confirmed the news with a UFC official on Friday. Earlier this week, MMA Fighting received confirmation that Rogan would be part of UFC 271’s broadcast team so the switch is a bit of a last-second shock.

It should be noted that Rogan is still scheduled for his color commentary duties at UFC 272 this coming March.

Per a UFC official, Joe Rogan had a scheduling conflict this week and will not be on the call for UFC 271.



He is scheduled to do colour commentary for UFC 272 in March.



Tomorrow's broadcast booth will consist of Jon Anik, Daniel Cormier and Michael Bisping. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) February 11, 2022

Fight fans were confused earlier today when they didn’t see Rogan at UFC 271’s ceremonial weigh ins (replay HERE), but now we know why. Without Rogan at the helm for this weekend’s PPV card the broadcast team will consist of Jon Anik, Daniel Cormier, and Michael Bisping, who was seen catching his flight to Houston earlier today.

While we’ve seen scheduling conflicts get in the way of broadcast duties in the past, especially for someone as busy as Rogan, the timing of this news suggests UFC’s long-time color commentator may have been asked to keep a low profile amid ongoing issues outside of UFC. This would include Rogan’s recent comments about COVID-19 vaccinations and a viral video that shows him spewing racial slurs over years of podcast footage.

Despite the broadcast switch, UFC 271 will still go down as planned tomorrow night from “H-Town.” The main event will feature a middleweight rematch between current UFC champion Israel Adesanya and former titleholder Robert Whittaker. Heavyweight contenders Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa will square off in the co-main event.

What do you think, fight fans? Do you think Rogan really had a “scheduling conflict” or did UFC tell him to stay away?

