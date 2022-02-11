It all goes down tomorrow night (Sat., Feb. 12, 2022) at UFC 271 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Toyota Center in Houston, Tex., as reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya defends his 185-pound strap in a long-awaited rematch with former titleholder Robert Whittaker. In co-main event action, Houston’s own Derrick Lewis will collide with red-hot heavyweight contender Tai Tuivasa.

Before tomorrow night’s PPV showdown sets “H-Town” on fire all fighters stepped on the scale for UFC 271’s ceremonial weigh ins (replay HERE). Of course, the fighters officially weighed in early Friday, but the ceremonial production allowed for one final staredown before Saturday’s carnage unfolds.

The biggest attraction on the card will be the rematch between Adesanya and Whittaker. “Last Stylebender” defeated Whittaker by knockout in their first meeting back in 2019. The champion has defended the middleweight title three times since then as Whittaker has been clawing his way back to a rematch. Their final faceoff can be seen below:

The second biggest attraction will be the co-main event featuring “Black Beast” and “Bam Bam.” With Lewis being the all-time UFC knockout leader and Tuivasa winning four-straight fights by way of strikes this heavyweight affair should not disappoint. The heavyweight staredown can be checked out below:

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 271 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

For more news and notes on UFC 271 be sure to visit our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated, revised, and finalized “Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2” fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.