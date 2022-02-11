 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Live: UFC 271 ceremonial weigh-in video results

By Jesse Holland
With the UFC 271 early (and official) weigh ins already in the bag (get full video and text results here), the promotion will trot all 28 fighters back on stage for the UFC 271 ceremonial weigh ins, complete with staredowns, ahead of the “Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2” pay-per-view (PPV) event this Sat. night (Feb. 12, 2022) inside Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, also featuring the Derrick Lewis vs. Tai Tuivasa heavyweight co-main event.

CHAMPIONSHIP REMATCH! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, on Sat., Feb. 12, 2022, with a thrilling Middleweight championship do-over that will see division champion, Israel Adesanya, run it back with No. 1-ranked contender, Robert Whittaker. In UFC 271’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, Heavyweight fan favorites, Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa, lock horns in a 265-pound tussle that surely won’t last long. SHOEYS FOR EVERYONE!

In addition to the Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker middleweight main event, an important 185-pound showdown between Derek Brunson and Jared Cannonier takes place in the “Lone Star State.” The winner of Adesanya vs. Whiitaker is expected to fight the winner of Brunson vs. Cannonier later this year, unless “The Reaper” reclaims his crown at UFC 271 and sets up a middleweight championship trilogy.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 271 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

For more news and notes on UFC 271 be sure to visit our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated, revised, and finalized “Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2” fight card and ESPN+lineup click here.

