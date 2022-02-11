We are just 24 hours away from UFC 271 going down live tomorrow night (Sat., Feb. 12, 2022) on ESPN+ PPV from inside Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Luckily, the promotion has released the latest episode of UFC 271 “Embedded” to keep our combat appetites in check.

This weekend’s PPV card will feature a main event rematch between UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and former titleholder Robert Whittaker. The co-headliner will pit heavyweight knockout king Derrick Lewis against Tai “Bam Bam” Tuivasa. Not to mention a middleweight clash between top contenders Jared Cannonier and Derek Brunson.

In the latest episode of UFC 271 “Embedded,” which can be seen in the above video player. the action focuses on final weight cuts, last-second training adjustments, and a pre-fight presser featuring some pretty entertaining back-and-forth banter. Check out the official YouTube description below:

Tai Tuivasa keeps his training low-key; champ Israel Adesanya and team do the opposite. Derek Brunson starts his weight cut. Jared Cannonier sharpens his mind. Athletes entertain at the presser.

