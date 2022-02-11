Drama! Fighter misses weight by 12 pounds, another bout canceled at UFC 271 weigh-ins

William Knight missed his mark by 12 pounds, weighing in at 218 pounds for his light heavyweight bout at #UFC271 pic.twitter.com/MmxsmSfD4T

Probably not the best way to start the weekend.

The UFC 271 early weigh ins took place on Friday morning from the host hotel in Houston, Texas, and it was not without its share of drama. William Knight missed weight by 12 pounds for his short-notice fight against Maxim Grishin, forcing the commission to bump their 205-pound showdown to the heavyweight division.

Knight was fined a whopping 40-percent of his purse.

Elsewhere on the card, the flyweight bout between Alex Perez and Matt Schnell was canceled after Perez missed weight by two pounds. Schnell was presented with financial incentives to keep the contest afloat but ultimately declined the booking, which is contractually his right.

This marks the fourth time that Perez vs. Schnell has failed to materialize.

The rest of the card came together without much drama. UFC 271 headliners Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker both came in under the championship limit at 184, while co-headliners Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa weighed in at 266 and 265, respectively, for their heavyweight banger in “The Lone Star State.”

UFC 271 will be held tomorrow night (Sat., Feb. 12, 2022) inside Houston’s Toyota Center.

