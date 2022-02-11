Khabib vs Max Holloway fight rebooked for first-ever Metaverse showdown on Super Bowl weekend

After Tony Ferguson blew out his knee back in early 2018, then-featherweight champion Max Holloway agreed to step in and fight top lightweight contender Khabib Nurmagomedov in the UFC 223 pay-per-view (PPV) main event, with the winner laying claim to the 155-pound title stripped from Conor McGregor.

Who reacted to the news by throwing a hand cart through a bus window.

But in the days leading up to UFC 223, Holloway was ruled medically unfit to compete, forcing the promotion to call up lightweight bruiser Al Iaquinta. The UFC 223 headliner went on as planned and “The Eagle” captured the crown by way of unanimous decision. Holloway returned to the 145-pound division to handle his own business.

The fight was lost forever — or so we thought.

Turns out Holloway and Nurmagomedov have agreed to throw down on Feb. 12, part of a paid promotion for Legionfarm, in what’s being billed as “the first Metaverse fight in the history of the Earth.” I guess nobody wanted to speak for the history of Kepler-452b, where a Metaverse fight may have already taken place.

“Are you ready to make history?” Holloway asked his Instagram followers. “On February 12, Legionfarm, a place where gamers meet and play with PRO players, will be hosting an epic event in Mozilla Hubs Metaverse with the First Metaverse Fight in the history of the Earth between Khabib Nurmagomedov and me. And you are invited to witness it.”

UFC stars Daniel Cormier and Islam Makhachev will also appear in the Metaverse.

“From now I will regularly meet with my fans inside the Metaverse,” Nurmagomedov added. “At first, it will take place on February 12. If you want to attend the event with me, get Legionfarm NFT. Their first NFT Sale is available now.⁠ I will send you location. See you in the Metaverse.”

In order to participate in this weekend’s Metaverse fight between Holloway and Nurmagomedov you’ll need to own at least one Legionfarm NFT. You’ll also have to jump through a bunch of hoops to prove your loyalty (follow social media profiles, join Discord, etc.), so you better get started since the event starts in less than 24 hours.