Midnight Mania! Video: 529-pound giant decisions female Strawweight in absurd Russian freak show fight

Bringing you the weird and wild from the world of MMA each and every weeknight!

By Andrew Richardson
Welcome to Midnight Mania!

This is an absurd story, so let’s first get down the basic facts.

The featured clip above is from Epic FC, a Russian promotion. The competitors are Grigory Chistyakov, a reportedly 529 pound man, and Aleksandra Stepakova, a female Strawweight with an 0-1 professional record. Here’s the kicker: Chistyakov is the same giant who fought a woman back in November 2020. He lost that bout to Darina Madzyuk, who stopped the big man inside the first round and scored a Bellator contract afterward.

Check that bit of history out below:

If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again ... right? Is that the lesson to take away from the s—t show above?

Chistyakov seems to think so, at least. After his loss to Madzyuk, he promised to train and lead a healthier life style in his post-fight interview. I don’t know if he did either of those things, but he was victorious this time around, taking the decision win opposite Stepakova. The blogger is now 1-1 as a pro, and perhaps he’ll face the middle ground next: a female Flyweight!

There’s really no sport like MMA, is there?

Insomnia

The chance of Derrick Lewis vs. Tai Tuivasa being bad seems quite low.

Brian Kelleher is not one to chase easy fights.

A big opportunity for my readers in Las Vegas!

The headline of Henry Cejudo working with Jiri Prochazka was interesting enough, but watching the pair actually train is pretty cool.

Chris Daukaus gets slept by Derrick Lewis, and his reward is an even more difficult fight vs. the top contender no one really wants to fight? Big opportunity if he wins, but man, that’s a tall task ...

Losing streak or no losing streak, getting kicked by Marlon Moraes still seems like a miserable prospect.

Marvin Vettori catching strays:

Another one bites the dust ...

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Getting caught in a crucifix at Heavyweight is real bad news.

A very painful looking spladle/banana split.

A nice recap of Tai Tuivasa’s current knockout streak:

Random Land

Bowling with style!

Midnight Music: I checked out this playlist of Bob Dylan covers, because I’m a nerd.

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

