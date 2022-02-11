massive Grigory Chistyakov vs female strawweight Aleksandra Stepakova ends in a decision. you can see on Aleksanda face no fake punches here . #popMMA pic.twitter.com/5kh3rKEl64

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

This is an absurd story, so let’s first get down the basic facts.

The featured clip above is from Epic FC, a Russian promotion. The competitors are Grigory Chistyakov, a reportedly 529 pound man, and Aleksandra Stepakova, a female Strawweight with an 0-1 professional record. Here’s the kicker: Chistyakov is the same giant who fought a woman back in November 2020. He lost that bout to Darina Madzyuk, who stopped the big man inside the first round and scored a Bellator contract afterward.

Check that bit of history out below:

Wasn't sure about posting this, but decided I'd be failing you all if I didn't



Darina Madzyuk (139lb) vs. Grigory Chistyakov (529lb)



From a recent event called "OUR BUSINESS" (Наше Дело) in Russia. I don't know what to say. God have mercy on us all. https://t.co/rphOHnmbto pic.twitter.com/kwdNMT61JH — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) November 28, 2020

If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again ... right? Is that the lesson to take away from the s—t show above?

Chistyakov seems to think so, at least. After his loss to Madzyuk, he promised to train and lead a healthier life style in his post-fight interview. I don’t know if he did either of those things, but he was victorious this time around, taking the decision win opposite Stepakova. The blogger is now 1-1 as a pro, and perhaps he’ll face the middle ground next: a female Flyweight!

There’s really no sport like MMA, is there?

Insomnia

The chance of Derrick Lewis vs. Tai Tuivasa being bad seems quite low.

Music to my fucking ears pic.twitter.com/oEvlmS4EkM — Connoisseur of Combat (@ConOfCombat) February 10, 2022

Brian Kelleher is not one to chase easy fights.

Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Brian Kelleher (@brianboom135) has been added to UFC 272 on March 5, per sources. In addition to the fight, Kelleher has signed a new UFC deal, as he announced recently. pic.twitter.com/6IMHXDt56S — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) February 10, 2022

A big opportunity for my readers in Las Vegas!

My fight night shorts from zombie fight just flew out the back of my truck on the 215 east between Jones and rainbow if anyone wants them — Dan “50k” Ige (@Dynamitedan808) February 10, 2022

The headline of Henry Cejudo working with Jiri Prochazka was interesting enough, but watching the pair actually train is pretty cool.

Going over distance management and anticipation of takedowns. #andnew pic.twitter.com/78SOb5L0r2 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) February 10, 2022

Chris Daukaus gets slept by Derrick Lewis, and his reward is an even more difficult fight vs. the top contender no one really wants to fight? Big opportunity if he wins, but man, that’s a tall task ...

The new UFC Columbus main event is looking like Curtis Blaydes x Chris Daukus, per sources. In the works for March 26. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) February 11, 2022

Losing streak or no losing streak, getting kicked by Marlon Moraes still seems like a miserable prospect.

Tiger Muay Thai Marlon Moraes could become a mythical fighter pic.twitter.com/1D8Ayg8Wci — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) February 10, 2022

Marvin Vettori catching strays:

Hooker’s trash talk had Izzy shook this training camp pic.twitter.com/USBS2Ijdjw — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) February 8, 2022

Another one bites the dust ...

❌ Fighter removed: David Zawada — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) February 10, 2022

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Getting caught in a crucifix at Heavyweight is real bad news.

A very painful looking spladle/banana split.

A nice recap of Tai Tuivasa’s current knockout streak:

Random Land

