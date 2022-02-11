UFC 271 early weigh-in video, live stream results for ‘Adesanya vs Whittaker’

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will stage its early (and official) weigh ins from the promotion’s host hotel on Friday morning to put the finishing touches on the upcoming UFC 271 pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for this Sat. night (Feb. 12, 2022) inside Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

The first fighter is expected to tip the scale at 10 a.m. ET in the embedded video above.

In addition to the Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker middleweight main event, heavyweight hurters Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa will also collide at UFC 271. In addition, an important 185-pound showdown between Derek Brunson and Jared Cannonier takes place in the “Lone Star State.”

Complete UFC 271 early weigh-in text results below:

UFC 271 PPV Main Card on ESPN+:

185 lbs.: UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya (184) vs. Robert Whittaker (184)

265 lbs.: Derek Lewis (266) vs. Tai Tuivasa (265)

185 lbs.: Derek Brunson (185.5) vs. Jared Cannonier (185)

135 lbs.: Kyler Phillips (136) vs. Marcelo Rojo (136)

155 lbs.: Bobby Green (155) vs. Nasrat Haqparast (156)

UFC 271 ‘Prelims’ Card on ESPN/ESPN+:

265 lbs.: Andrei Arlovski (246) vs. Jared Vanderaa (265)

125 lbs.: Roxanne Modafferi (126) vs. Casey O’Neill (125.5)

125 lbs.: Alex Perez (128*) vs. Matt Schnell (126)

205 lbs.: Maxim Grishin (206) vs. William Knight (218**)

135 lbs.: Ronnie Lawrence (136) vs. Mana Martinez (136)

155 lbs.: Alexander Hernandez (156) vs. Renato Moicano (156)

205 lbs.: Fabio Cherant (206) vs. Carlos Ulberg (204)

185 lbs.: AJ Dobson (185) vs. Jacob Malkoun (186)

135 lbs.: Douglas Silva de Andrade (136) vs. Sergey Morozov (135)

170 lbs.: Mike Mathetha (170) vs. Jeremiah Wells (170.5)

*Missed weight

**Missed weight, bout changed to heavyweight, Knight fined 40-percent of purse

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 271 fight card, starting with the ESPN+ "Prelims" matches at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

