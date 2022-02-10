Kayla Harrison and PFL negotiations reportedly hit ‘roadblock’

Kayla Harrison is still MMA’s top free agent.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist in Judo is a flawless 12-0 in her MMA career and has been looking to take that next step after her recent run through the Professional Fighter’s League (PFL).

Since Harrison’s last fight which saw her defeat Taylor Guardado in Oct. 2021 to claim her second PFL championship, all signs have been pointing to her re-signing with the promotion. However, things appear to have changed according to Ariel Helwani.

“Talks between Kayla Harrison and the PFL have hit a snag at the 11th hour, I’m told,” Helwani tweeted.

“They aren’t dead but road blocks have materialized. She is now assessing her next move and nothing is being ruled out.”

Roughly 40 minutes prior to Helwani’s report, Harrison herself took to Twitter saying, “Change of plans?”

Landing spots for the 31-year-old have seemingly been clear from the jump; re-sign with the PFL or see what she can do in the 145-pound Featherweight ranks of Bellator, or the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Following the defeat of Harrison’s now-former American Top Team (ATT) teammate, Amanda Nunes, to Julianna Pena at UFC 269 (watch highlights), it led many to believe that perhaps a mega-fight was killed in the process. UFC President Dana White himself even said it right after the event’s conclusion, “That was a multi-million dollar fight.”

Harrison’s entire MMA career thus far has taken place in the PFL 155-pound Lightweight division — with the exception of one bout. In Nov. 2020 Harrison went over to Invicta Fighting Championship for her Featherweight debut against Courtney King. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the PFL skipped 2020 when it came to its seasonal format. Harrison, wanting to remain active and continue racking up experience, was able to work things out in her favor. As per usual, she dominated her way to a second-round TKO stoppage (watch highlights).

Surely, the same will happen regarding her immediate future as well. It’s just a matter of when.