UFC 271 press conference video, live stream for ‘Adesanya vs Whittaker 2’

UFC will assemble the major players from the upcoming UFC 271 pay-per-view (PPV) fight card and drop them on stage for a special pre-fight press conference today (Thurs., Feb. 10, 2022) to hype up the “Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2” extravaganza scheduled for this Sat. night (Feb. 12) inside Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. That’s where reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will defend his 185-pound strap against ex-division titleholder Robert Whittaker. In addition, two-time heavyweight title challenger Derrick Lewis will attempt to quell the uprising of 265-pound power puncher Tai Tuivasa in the UFC 271 co-main event.

The LIVE press conference stream begins promptly at 6:30 p.m. ET.

The winner of Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 is expected to defend the 185-pound title against the winner of Derek Brunson vs. Jared Cannonier. Brunson and “The Killa Gorilla” are booked for a middleweight title eliminator on the UFC 271 main card. It also stands to reason that a win for Tuivasa could send “Bam Bam” into the Top 5 and perhaps position the hard-hitting Aussie just one more victory away from a division title shot, depending on how things shake out with current champion Francis Ngannou and his current contract negotiations.

Lots at stake this weekend in “The Lone Star State.”

