UFC 271 ‘Embedded’ video (Ep. 4): Tai Tuivasa no longer ‘learning on the job’

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently released Episode 4 of UFC 271 “Embedded,” taking a close look at select fighters scheduled to compete at the “Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2” pay-per-view (PPV) event this Sat. night (Feb. 22, 2022) in Las Vegas, Nevada.

One of the featured athletes in today’s episode is heavyweight hurter Tai Tuivasa, who will look to crack the division Top 5 when he collides with two-time challenger Derrick Lewis in the UFC 271 co-main event this weekend in “The Lone Star State.”

“I feel a lot more confident and comfortable for sure,” Tuivasa told Daniel Cormier. “I think I was just rushing a bit. Well, like I said, I was learning on the job and it made me realize, this is why I’m losing. I’m not giving this my all. Since then I’ve been giving it my all.”

After dropping three in a row and fighting for his job, the power-punching Aussie went on to win four straight — all by way of knockout — including his UFC 269 destruction of Augusto Sakai, improving his overall record to 13-3 with 12 finishes.

UFC 271 will be headlined by the middleweight championship rematch between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker. Elsewhere on the UFC 271 main card, Derek Brunson and Jared Cannonier collide for the top spot in the 185-pound title chase.

