Yoel Romero vs Melvin Manhoef co-headlines Bellator ‘Paris’ on May 6

Bellator MMA has booked an intriguing Light Heavyweight matchup to co-headline its upcoming event set to go down in Paris, France on May 6, 2022. Per a press release, Yoel Romero will make his return to action to face off against hard-hitting striker, Melvin Manhoef, inside Accor Arena.

Romero made his Bellator debut in Sept. 2021, coming up short against Phil Davis in the main event of Bellator 266, losing via split decision after 25 minutes of action. The loss was “Soldier of God’s” fourth in a row dating back to a three-fight skid he suffered under the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) banner before parting ways with the promotion. His last win was over three years ago, a vicious knockout (KO) over Luke Rockhold at UFC 221.

Manhoef, meanwhile, hasn’t competed since suffering a knockout loss at the hands of Corey Anderson at Bellator 251 in Nov. 2020. The loss snapped the striker’s two-fight win streak. Manhoef is just 2-3 over his last five fights with the promotion, so picking up a victory over Romero would be huge for his confidence moving forward.

It’s a great stylistic matchup because Romero is obviously one of the best grapplers in the world, while Manhoef has knocked out people left and right throughout his career to amass an amazing highlight reel. That said, “Soldier of God” isn’t opposed to a good old-fashioned slugfest.

Headlining Bellator “Paris” will be a Heavyweight championship rematch as division champion Ryan Bader will face off against Cheick Kongo 2.5 years removed from their first fight that ended in a no-contest (NC).

