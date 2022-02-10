Floyd Mayweather hit with ‘embarrassing’ lawsuit after failing to pay Logan Paul

I guess there’s a reason they call Floyd Mayweather “Money.”

The undefeated boxing icon took the bag and ran after his open-weight laugher against YouTube star Logan Paul, an eight-round exhibition back in June 2021 that reportedly sold more than one million pay-per-view (PPV) buys.

Which equates to roughly zero dollars and zero cents for Team Paul.

Related How To Get A Refund For Mayweather Vs Paul

“He really hasn’t [paid Logan],” brother Jake recently told the media (via Mirror.co.uk). “There’s a lawsuit that was opened up last week or two weeks ago. They’re pressuring him both legally and behind-the-scenes, but it’s embarrassing for Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather to not have enough money to pay my brother.”

I guess that “robbery” wasn’t so legal after all.

“I was talking to Logan about it,” Paul pal Andrew Schulz said on his podcast The Flagrant 2. “I was like ‘are you serious’ [about not being paid]? He goes ‘yeah yeah, I guess we’re going to have to sue him’, and it sucks because once you go into the lawsuits the lawyers make all the money. You can stretch that shit out forever and he owes him probably between five and 10 million dollars.”

Paul went from begging for mercy to begging for his purse.

The 50-0 Mayweather, who turns 44 later this month, has not faced a legitimate boxer since turning away Andre Berto back in Sept. 2015. And in his defense, there’s really no reason to when he can make just as much money competing in lopsided freak-show fights like this.

Not surprisingly, “Money” has yet to comment on the Paul suit.