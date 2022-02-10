UFC Vegas 47 medical suspensions: Sam Alvey, seven others draw six-month sits

Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) recently handed down its list of injuries and medical suspension for those athletes competing at the UFC Vegas 47 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, which took place last Sat. night (Feb. 5, 2022) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in “Sin City.”

Eight fighters were slapped with six-month medical suspensions, including the tooth-challenged Sam Alvey. Event headliners, Sean Strickland and Jack Hermansson, drew relatively light sentences and could be back inside the Octagon in just a couple of weeks, depending on what UFC has in store for them.

Here are the complete UFC Vegas 47 injuries and medial suspensions from the folks at MixedMartialArts.com, helpfully compiled by MMA Fighting:

Sean Strickland: Suspended until Feb. 27, no contact until Feb. 20.

Jack Hermansson: Suspended until Apr. 7, no contact until Mar. 23.

Punahele Soriano: Must have left knee x-rayed, if positive then needs orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until Aug. 5; minimum suspension no contest until Mar. 8, no contact until Feb. 27.

Nicholas Maximov: Suspended until Mar. 23, no contact until Mar. 8 – left upper eyelid laceration.

Carlston Harris: Suspended until Apr. 7, no contact until Mar. 23.

Sam Alvey: Alvey must follow up with dentist for tooth issue or no contest until Aug. 5; minimum suspension no contest until Mar. 23, no contact until Mar. 8.

Tresean Gore: Suspended until Mar. 8, no contact until Fe. 27.

Bryan Battle: Suspended until Mar. 23, no contact until Mar. 8.

Julian Erosa: Suspended until Mar. 23, no contact until Feb. 27.

Steven Peterson: Suspended until Mar. 23, no contact until Mar. 8.

Miles Johns: Suspended until Mar. 23, no contact until Mar. 8.

John Castaneda: Suspended until Mar. 23, no contact until Feb. 27.

Michael Trizano: Trizano must have left ribs x-rayed, if positive then must be cleared by doctor or no contest until Aug. 5; no contest until Mar. 8, no contact until Feb. 27.

Marc-Andre Barriault: Suspended until Apr. 7, no contact until Mar. 23.

Alexis Davis: Davis must have left elbow x-rayed, if positive then must be cleared by orthopedic doctor or no contest until Aug. 5; minimum suspension Mar. 23, no contact until Mar. 8.

Julija Stoliarenko: Stoliarenko must have left mandible cleared by doctor or no contest until Aug. 5; minimum suspension no contest until Mar. 23, no contact until Mar. 8.

Danilo Marques: Marques must have left shoulder x-rayed and cleared by doctor or no contest until Aug. 5; minimum suspension no contest until Mar. 8, no contact until Feb. 27.

Jason Witt: Suspended until Mar. 23, no contact until Mar. 8 - left ear laceration.

Philip Rowe: Rowe must have MRI of the right knee, if positive then must be cleared by orthopedic doctor or no contest until Aug. 5; minimum suspension no contest until Mar. 8, no contact until Feb. 27.

Denis Bondar: Bondar must have left elbow cleared by orthopedic doctor or no contest until Aug. 5; minimum suspension no contest until Mar. 23, no contact until Mar. 8.

Just a quick reminder: Fighters often return to action much quicker once doctors give them the green light. The lengthy suspensions are just a precaution in most cases. In addition, not all injuries are recorded during the post-fight examination and often times surface in follow-up tests.

For complete UFC Vegas 47 results and play-by-play click here.