Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Match ups between active champions — aka super fights! — have become more prevalent in the WME era of UFC fight promotion. It’s a simple enough philosophy: both athletes are champions, so what happens if one moves up or down to fight the other? Super fights might stall their respective divisions, but they’re surefire pay-per-view draws, particularly when the champions are dominating their field.

Enter Israel Adesanya and Kamaru Usman. Both men are in the process of lapping their respective divisions, which is why Adesanya was able to quickly jump up to 205 lbs. and challenge for the title last year. Since the two are friends, however, Usman has expressed little interest in moving up to Middleweight, instead targeting a Light Heavyweight move as a potential option.

Usman’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, recently put the idea of a Middleweight super fight between the pair on the table again. Speaking with TSN, Adesanya again shut down the idea this week.

“Kamaru can speak for himself and he has, and I’ve spoken for myself and we said we wouldn’t fight each other,” Adesanya said (via MMAJunkie). “For me personally, it’s bigger than money. Also, I have nothing to gain. It’s the guy coming up from a lower weight class that looks to challenge himself that’s almost the protagonist of the story. That gets to rise to the occasion and that’s cool, but Kamaru’s not interested.

“Ali is just greedy. He sees dollar signs, but I’m like you can make that money elsewhere. But he’s just super greedy and for me, it’s bigger than money. If I was gonna do this sh*t for money and retire, I would have retired three fights ago. I’m set, but nah, it’s bigger than money. It’s just about legacy.”

Fortunately for both champions, they have other options for opponents. Israel Adesanya will battle Robert Whittaker this Saturday night (Feb. 12, 2022) at UFC 272 from Houston Texas, whereas Usman is likely to rematch Leon Edwards sometime in the Summer after he recovers from hand surgery.

Insomnia

Conor McGregor with a fair bit of praise for Israel Adesanya!

Can’t wait to see Izzy Style back in the Octagon this weekend! One of the true remaining high level fighter/performer athletes we have on the roster!

Don’t just fight! Perform! @stylebender back in the Octagon this week! Only on PPV! @ufc @espn #AndStill https://t.co/zVYfpNDrb3 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) February 9, 2022

Related McGregor Just Got Destroyed By Cejudo

Shavkat Rakhmonov is now on Twitter.

Salam aleikum Twitter — Shavkat “Nomad” Rakhmonov (@Rakhmonov1994) February 9, 2022

I like the sentiment, but who/what is Derek Brunson referring to? Does anyone know?

Power and technique from the wrestling world:

Derrick Lewis is still hilarious, for the record.

Derrick Lewis today, asked if he watched Ngannou-Gane: I didn't watch the fight. I'll be damned if I pay Francis any money out of my pocket for his PPVs. I tried to stream it, but they kept getting shut down. #UFC271 — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) February 9, 2022

There were quite a few UFC releases and retirements announced tonight. Per UFC Roster Watch, the following fighters were cut: Sean Soriano, Jordan Williams, Gaetano Pirrello, Domingo Pilarte, Sasha Palatnikov, Hu Yaozong, Andre Ewell, Dakota Bust, and Collin Anglin.

Manningcast, UFC edition?

Peyton and Eli Manning have signed an expanded deal with Disney, will add alternative broadcasts to UFC and other events. — Alex Weprin (@alexweprin) February 9, 2022

Slips, rips, and KO clips

From the left hook to the mat return, there’s some quality form in this street beatdown.

Absolutely elite level jiu-jitsu on display.

Perfect timing on this head kick, legal even by modern MMA standards!

Random Land

Do you like predicting UFC fights? Join the next season of The Money Pool, our community-led pool that’s been going on for over a decade now. More info HERE!

Save the turtles!

Midnight Music: Protopunk, 1977

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.