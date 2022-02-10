Super unnecessary: ‘Covington vs Masvidal’ UFC 272 headliner baptized with garbage poster

Best of friends turned worst of enemies.

Or perhaps Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal are playing us for fools in order to ramp up the UFC 272 pay-per-view (PPV) buys in hopes of securing a corresponding bonus. Either way, “Chaos” and “Gamebred” will hook ‘em up in the March 5 headliner inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

UFC recently released the UFC 272 fight poster, which has Covington and Masvidal standing in front of a shiplap wall, or maybe that’s supposed to be a close up of the Snake Eyes tattoo from the GI Joe universe. I dunno, the poster is kind of underwhelming when you consider the history between these two rival welterweights.

Covington (16-3), who turns 34 next month, came up short in two shots against reigning champion Kamaru Usman, losing by technical knockout at UFC 245 before falling by way of unanimous decision at UFC 268. In between those title fights was a lopsided decision victory over former champion-turned-celebrity boxer Tyron Woodley.

As for Masvidal, who turned 37 back in November, he also had two high-profile opportunities to dethrone Usman. After losing a clearcut decision to “The Nigerian Nightmare” at UFC 251, the 35-15 “Gamebred” was obliterated by way of second-round knockout in their UFC 261 rematch, sending him tumbling down the official rankings.

A loss for either fighter has to be considered catastrophic for their title hopes.

UFC 272 will also feature the featherweight showdown between Edson Barboza and Bryce Mitchell. Elsewhere on the card, Kevin Holland makes his welterweight return opposite Alex Oliveira while Marina Rodriguez and Yan Xiaonan hook ‘em up at 115 pounds.

For the current UFC 272 fight card and PPV lineup click here.