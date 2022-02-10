Borics vs Burnell, Davis vs Anglickas headline Bellator 276 on March 12 in St. Louis

Bellator MMA will be heading to St. Louis, Missouri on March 12, 2022 to stage Bellator 276 live from inside The Family Arena. Headlining the event will be a Featherweight title eliminator fight between Mads Burnell and Adam Borics, while a co-main event between Phil Davis and Julius Anglickas will be the other featured bout.

Winner of seven straight, Burnell (No. 2) has solidified himself as a legit title contender thanks to an undefeated run inside the Bellator cage, winning three in a row. Since being let go by Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) following a loss to Arnold Allen (see it), Burnell has really turned it around and is now on the cusp of his first-ever potential shot at a Bellator world title.

As for Borics (No. 3), he has won three straight and is 8-1 overall in his Bellator career. “The Kid” was last seen defeating Jeremy Kennedy at Bellator 256 in April 2021 to add to his impressive run which includes wins over Aaron Pico and Mike Hamel.

In the co-featured bout of the evening, Phil Davis — the former Light Heavyweight champion — returns following a win over Yoel Romero at UFC 266. Prior to that victory, “Mr. Wonderful” coughed up his 205-pound title to Vadim Nemkov at Bellator 257, his first loss in three years.

Anglickas, meanwhile, had his nine-fight win streak snapped by the aforementioned Vadim Nemkov at Bellator 268. Anglickas was pegged a late replacement for the title fight after Anthony Johnson was forced out of the Light Heavyweight Grand Prix for health reasons. The winner of this matchup could make a big case for another shot at the 205-pound throne.

