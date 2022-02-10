AJ McKee vs. Patricio Pitbull 2 targeted for April Bellator MMA event

A Featherweight championship rematch between current Bellator MMA 145-pound kingpin, A.J. McKee, and former division champion, Patricio Freire, is in the works to go down at an upcoming event in April. That’s according to long-time mixed martial arts (MMA) reporter Ariel Helwani, who says that an exact date and location has yet to be determined, though that information will likely become available in the coming weeks.

McKee dethroned “Pitbull” from his place atop the 145-pound mountain by knocking him out in just under two minutes at Bellator 263 in July 2021, bringing his immaculate record to 18-0 with all fights going down under the Bellator umbrella.

The loss for Freire was his first in five years, snapping his seven-fight win streak, which included three consecutive title defenses. McKee was lobbying for the chance to face Patricky Freire for the Lightweight title, but it seems the promotion ultimately has decided against it.

McKee ran right through the competition in the Bellator Featherweight Grand Prix like a hot knife through butter to the tune of three straight finishes before eventually disposing of “Pitbull” in impressive fashion. A second win over the Brazilian bomber would raise “The Mercenary’s” stock and possibly prompt “Pitbull” to seek greener pastures in a different division. A win for Freire, meanwhile, could set up an immediate trilogy fight.

