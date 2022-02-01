Mike Perry annoyed he’s fighting a crybaby bum like Julian Lane — ‘I’ve got to do my f*cking job’

Turns out fighting is just like any other job.

Sometimes it sucks to have to get up and go to the office, especially when you’re forced to work on something that is boring or beneath your station. Perhaps that’s why former UFC welterweight Mike Perry is annoyed to be fighting former TUF guy Julian Lane.

“People know the ‘Let me bang, bro,’ moment on ‘TUF,’” Perry told MMA Junkie. “It’s hilarious. He’s a little bitch. Little crybaby, or he had some drinks – it’s funny to me. I’m kind of like damn – this is an opportunity, though, but I’m kind of like, damn. I don’t know if anyone wants to really fight a bum. You want to fight the biggest names in the game.”

Lane, 34, will forever be tied to his on-camera meltdown on Season 16 of The Ultimate Fighter. That said, “Nitrane” has been able to enjoy a successful career in combat sports over the last decade, racking up nearly 20 fights since his time on the MMA reality show.

“But it’s where I’m going right now, and you know, what I’ve got do? I’ve got to do my fucking job,” Perry continued. “I’ve got to go out there and beat this bum. Like, he is a bum. I’ve got to destroy him, and I’m going to do my best, and I’m probably going to. I hope so. I’m going do my best, but fighting is a funny game.”

Perry, 30, will make his bareknuckle boxing debut when he faces Lane at the upcoming “KnuckleMania II” event on Feb. 19 in Hollywood. “Platinum” parted ways with UFC last fall after posting back-to-back losses and dropping four of his last five.