Julianna Pena scored one of the biggest upsets of all time — let alone in a title fight — when she toppled two-division champ Amanda Nunes at UFC 269 in December 2021. However, not everyone is fully impressed.

At a recent Eagle FC press conference, Khabib Nurmagomedov was asked about the fight and women’s MMA ... and he hasn’t changed his tune.

“I am like, we can watch what Julianna Peña did with Amanda Nunes [at UFC 269]. But Julianna Peña, she is not like the greatest or something like that,” Nurmagomedov said (via MMAnews). “She just beat Amanda Nunes like [on the day]. We can watch not many good [female] fighters all around the world. There are only like five or six of them.”

Understandably, Pena herself wasn’t exactly pleased with his analysis. A big fan of “The Eagle,” Pena explained on The Joe Rogan Experience how much the comment hurt her feelings.

“I saw in a presser that they asked [Khabib] a question and he was just completely downgrading the whole win and everything like that….it totally broke my heart…” Pena said. “I was like, ‘Dude, you’re breaking my heart, man. Like, I freaking love you. Like, seriously.

“He must be friends with Kayla Harrison or something. I don’t know. Because he was like, [MOCK KHABIB ACCENT] ‘If this is the top of women’s division, it’s a joke,” Peña said. “I mean, it wasn’t very nice. I didn’t appreciate it, Khabib.”

Ultimately, fighters can never impress everyone, though it’s extra painful when criticism comes from a highly respected peer. Still, Pena has a chance to impress once more in the eventual rematch, which may occur after a season of The Ultimate Fighter.

Insomnia

As far as I know, California is the only state remaining that releases fight pay information ... but for how long?

Add Arizona to the list of states no longer publicly releasing fighter pay, per commission spokesperson.



“The Boxing & MMA Division no longer retains purse information/payouts from events in the state. I would suggest reaching out to the promoter to obtain that information” — Nolan King (@mma_kings) January 31, 2022

This might seem a touch stupid in hindsight, but at the moment, Nick Diaz daring to do so against Anderson Silva — highly favored to knock him out — was badass.

#OnThisDay in 2015, Anderson Silva & Nick Diaz had their infamous battle at UFC 183



[ via @UFCOnThisDay @UFCFightPass ] pic.twitter.com/2PDXh4xZ30 — UFC (@ufc) January 31, 2022

Even prior to Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane, I thought this fight was a really interesting style match up. People still sleep on Curtis Blaydes too much!

A really sneaky high kick setup:

There’s nothing like a good press conference brawl!

Randy Couture is speaking from experience, and he doesn’t expect a positive end to the Ngannou vs. UFC drama.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Letting someone hang onto your neck for THIS long is generally a bad idea.

That guillotine was TIGHT!



Loik Radzhabov sinks in the choke and earns the first finish of the night at #EagleFC44! pic.twitter.com/yFqiITRBHp — Eagle Fight Club (@EagleFightClub) January 29, 2022

This man really baited his opponent into taking a bad shot and getting sprawled on. Genius!

Easy work for Mad Max Novoselov. Two fights in two days with two victories. Definitely a broken rib or two. #MMASERIES47 pic.twitter.com/XCta64THCs — Will (@ChillemDafoe) January 29, 2022

Iminari rolls are sick when they work!

Random Land

Tangled up!

