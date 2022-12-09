Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Dustin Poirier is in the midst of some tough times. The top-ranked Lightweight contender was admitted to the hospital last week with a staph infection that inflated his foot like a balloon. The infection initially wasn’t reacting to antibiotics, an extremely dangerous situation that fortunately took a turn for the better when a different dosage helped calm the infection and sent Poirier home.

“The Diamond’s” fight isn’t over yet, however. Since then, an MRI revealed Poirier had an abscess on the foot that required surgery.

“For those asking about Dustins foot … He has a bad staph infection that started Saturday, didn’t respond to oral antibiotics & he was unable to walk,” his wife Jolie Poirier wrote on her Instagram earlier today (h/t MMAJunkie). “Sunday we went into the ER & they admitted him for cellulitis. They released him early Wednesday morning but after a 2nd MRI it showed there was an abscess that needs to be drained. So now he’s back in the hospital for surgery. I’ll post an update once he’s out. Thank you everyone for the kind words & support.”

About an hour later, Jolie Poirier confirmed her husband’s surgery was a success. Poirier himself took to Instagram earlier today as well, promising to bounce back from this setback and get back to fighting sooner than later.

In his last bout at UFC 281, Poirier rebounded from a loss to submit Michael Chandler in the third round of a stellar battle (HIGHLIGHTS). It’s not clear exactly how long Poirier will need to recover from this infection and the related surgery, but when “The Diamond” does return, he’s back in the title hunt.

Insomnia

I am fully on board for a Welterweight showdown between Conor McGregor and Chandler. It doesn’t hold up any divisions, so why not?

Dana White tells ESPN that Conor McGregor’s next opponent is “most likely Michael Chandler” #UFC282 pic.twitter.com/u8R8L2lSwV — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) December 9, 2022

Jiri Prochazka cannot help but look like a badass. Here’s wishing a quick recovery for “The Czech Samurai!”

Darren Till with some fight week banter:

Just trained with @AliAbdelaziz00 at the UFC P.I.

Good to see you bro pic.twitter.com/I75zm2GFEG — D (@darrentill2) December 8, 2022

If anyone would like to edit this with the Curb Your Enthusiasm music at the end ...

can’t believe I’ve never seen this before pic.twitter.com/MMkjjZvscc — 176.37 lb Bendaman (@Bendaman2001) December 8, 2022

Rafael Fiziev continues to call out Justin Gaethje.

It’s a bummer that Robbie Lawler was forced off UFC 282, but this is a real cool response from the former Welterweight king!

Thanks Paulo, I hate it.

Some updates to the UFC’s schedule in 2023!

The UFC Q1 schedule ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Ifzf9ayQQO — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) December 9, 2022

The #UFC just officially announced it's returning to San Antonio on March 25. #UFCSanAntonio — Nolan King (@mma_kings) December 9, 2022

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Sometimes, the eye test does indeed lead to accurate fight predictions.

Vladislav Gutu absolutely destroys Marcio Martins in 35 seconds. Hell of a pro debut #ARES10 pic.twitter.com/326LkTiXZS — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 8, 2022

Threw the right hand like a fastball!

Elbow stoppage + white canvas = avant-garde art piece

Azamat Nuftillaev stops Moésio Brandão with an accumulation of elbows in R3, leaving the cage a crime scene. #ARES10 pic.twitter.com/9ZOjmaQ4mn — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 8, 2022

Random Land

I keep thinking I’ve run out of bizarre new sports to feature in this column, then another comes along.

Midnight Music: Listened to the entirety of Nirvana’s MTV Unplugged in New York while working tonight — classic top to bottom!

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.