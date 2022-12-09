Bellator 289 results: Live streaming play-by-play updates | Stots vs. Sabatello

Bellator 289 is primed and ready to go down later TONIGHT (Fri., Dec. 9, 2022) from inside Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., featuring the continuation of the Bantamweight Grand Prix as interim champion, Raufeon Stots, defends his belt against Danny Sabatello. The winner of the fight will go on to face the victor of the other semifinal fight between Magomeod Magomedov and Patchy Mix.

Many readers check in before, during, and after the fights to share their thoughts on all of the action, which will begin at 5:25 p.m. ET with YouTube “Prelims” and then transition to Showtime at 9 p.m. ET for main card action. Feel free to leave a comment (or 289) about the bouts and chat with all the other Maniacs during the show — it’s always a lot of fun!

Related Carmouche Not Exactly Thrilled About Velasquez Rematch

Bellator 289 Quick Results:

135 lbs.: Interim champion Raufeon Stots vs. Danny Sabatello

125 lbs.: Champion Liz Carmouche vs. Juliana Velasquez

135 lbs.: Patchy Mix vs. Magomed Magomedov

185 lbs.: Dalton Rosta vs. Anthony Adams

125 lbs.: Denise Kielholtz vs. Ilara Joanne

145 lbs.: Cody Law vs. Cris Lencioni

170 lbs.: Kyle Crutchmer vs. Jaleel Willis

145 lbs.: Kai Kamaka vs. Kevin Boehm 170 lbs.: Mark Lemminger vs. Michael Lombardo

185 lbs.: Pat Downey vs. Christian Echols

135 lbs.: Cass Bell vs. Jared Scoggins

Bellator 289 Play-By-Play:

135 lbs.: Interim champion Raufeon Stots vs. Danny Sabatello

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Final result:

125 lbs.: Champion Liz Carmouche vs. Juliana Velasquez

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Final result:

135 lbs.: Patchy Mix vs. Magomed Magomedov

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Final result:

185 lbs.: Dalton Rosta vs. Anthony Adams

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

For more Bellator MMA-related news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive archive right here.