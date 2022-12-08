 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Video: Paddy Pimblett, Ilia Topuria nearly come to blows at UFC 282 presser, security intervenes

By Jesse Holland
Lightweight sensation Paddy Pimblett and featherweight phenom Ilia Topuria are both competing at the upcoming UFC 282 pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for this Sat. night (Dec. 10, 2022) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Pimblett will go to war with Jared Gordon in the UFC 282 co-main event. Further down the card (see it here), Topuria collides with flat earth fanatic Bryce Mitchell, though you probably couldn’t tell with all the back-and-forth trash talk between Pimblett and Topuria at the UFC 282 pre-fight press conference (watch it here).

Hopefully UFC can get these two to fight and settle their differences somewhere down the line.

“He’s obsessed with me,” Pimblett said. “He hasn’t stopped tweeting about me all week. He needs to sort his life out. That little bum’s irrelevant. I haven’t seen him all week The UFC have kept us apart. Beause when I saw him last time, he got a hand sanitizer bottle bounced off his [head]. Hand sanitizer boy! You’re known as hand sanitizer boy, you little mongrel.”

Pimblett and Topuria nearly came to blows at the UFC hotel last March in London, England, with a hand sanitizer bottle getting launched across the room. During the UFC 282 presser, “The Baddy” dared Topuria to fight him right there on the spot, so “El Matador” rose to his feet and made his move.

Security was having none of it.

“I don’t think he has the balls to face me and close himself in the Octagon with me,” Topuria said. “So f*ck him. You see, he didn’t give me a response. Why? Because he’s scared of me.”

“You’re irrelevant to my life,” Pimblett fired back. “Why would I be scared of you? You’re a midget with little man syndrome. You’re tiny. Why would I be scared of you?”

Expect UFC to keep these two separated at Friday’s UFC 282 weigh-in event.

