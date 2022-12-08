Paddy Pimblett promises to ‘pimp slap’ Jake Paul if he attends UFC 282: ‘I’ll assault him’

Jake Paul should steer clear of T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada this weekend (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) if he wants to stay out of trouble.

In the UFC 282 co-main event, rising British Lightweight star, Paddy Pimblett, takes on veteran, Jared Gordon. Ahead of the appearance, however, Pimblett became a target for the YouTuber turned boxer, Paul.

Paul challenged Pimblett to spar with him for $1 million after Pimblett claimed Paul’s matches have been fixed. The potential sparring session has yet to take place and likely won’t at his juncture.

“How do you win a spar?” Pimblett said on Daniel Cormier’s YouTube channel. “I don’t understand it. But as I say, I’m fighting Saturday. I said I’ll chill Sunday and get some food in me, you’re more than welcome to come to the [UFC] P.I. (Performance Institute) on Monday and I’ll beat you up. He said, ‘Oh, I got meetings with the WBA (World Boxing Association),’ or something stupid, something along them lines.

“I’m not doing nothing on his terms, it’s that simple,” he continued. “If he’s at the show on Saturday and I walk past him, I’ll just go whoop (slaps hand). I can assault people, lad, and I’ll assault him. I’ll just slap him across the face. I’ll pimp slap him.”

Pimblett likely won’t have to worry about spotting his newly burgeoning rival as Paul has stated in the past that he’s banned from UFC events. “The Problem Child” last fought in Oct. 2022, scoring his biggest victory yet, defeating Anderson Silva via a unanimous decision (watch highlights).

Related Paul Fires Shot At Dana White Over UFC Betting Scandal

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 282 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard (on ESPN2/ESPN+) at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 282: “Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.