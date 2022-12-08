Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will hold a special pre-fight press conference today LIVE from MGM Grand Garden Arena in “Sin City” featuring the top combatants competing on the upcoming UFC 282 pay-per-view (PPV) fight card, locked and loaded for this Sat. night (Dec. 10, 2022) at nearby T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The LIVE stream gets underway promptly at 8 p.m. ET in the embedded video above.

Fighters scheduled to attend include:

Jan Blachowicz – No. 2 UFC light heavyweight

Magomedov Ankalaev – No. 3 UFC light heavyweight

Paddy Pimblett – UFC lightweight

Jared Gordon – UFC lightweight

Santiago Ponzinibbio – UFC welterweight

Alex Morono – UFC welterweight

Darren Till – No. 9 UFC middleweight

Dricus Du Plessis – No. 13 UFC middleweight

Bryce Mitchell – No. 9 UFC featherweight

Ilia Topuria – No. 14 UFC featherweight

Stay tuned for fighter face offs immediately following the presser.

UFC 282 will be headlined by the light heavyweight title fight between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev, who took over main event duties when Jiri Prochazka blew out his shoulder and was forced to withdraw. In addition, Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett makes his Octagon return opposite lightweight bruiser Jared “Flash” Gordon. Elsewhere on the card, Santiago Ponzinibbio and Alex Morono (not Robbie Lawler) collide at 170 pounds.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 282 fight card right here, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN2/ESPN+) at 8 p.m. ET before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 282: “Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the complete UFC 282 fight card and PPV line up click here.